Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway appoint CEO of joint healthcare venture

Jeff Bezos' Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan have named Atul Gawande as the Chief Executive Officer of the three companies' joint healthcare venture.

"Jamie, Jeff and I are confident that we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done," Buffett said.

Gawande currently practices surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, whilst also standing as a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

He will join the firm in his new role as CEO on 9 July.

The venture was first announced in January, with the trio of firms stating that the new company would look to reduce employee healthcare costs in the US, claiming that inflation in the healthcare sector is holding back economic growth.

The joint venture will utilise technologies such as big data analytics in the aim of both cutting waste and improve care and general operational efficiencies compared to existing healthcare operators.

Leading healthcare operators in the US, including the likes of CVS Health and Express Scripts, saw their share prices drop off the back of the initial announcement in January.