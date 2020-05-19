Article
Leadership & Strategy

Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway appoint CEO of joint healthcare venture

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Jeff Bezos' Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan have named Atul Gawande as the Chief Executive Officer of the three companies' joint healthcare venture.

"Jamie, Jeff and I are confident that we have found in Atul the leader who will get this important job done," Buffett said.

See also:

Gawande currently practices surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, whilst also standing as a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School in Boston.

He will join the firm in his new role as CEO on 9 July.

The venture was first announced in January, with the trio of firms stating that the new company would look to reduce employee healthcare costs in the US, claiming that inflation in the healthcare sector is holding back economic growth.

The joint venture will utilise technologies such as big data analytics in the aim of both cutting waste and improve care and general operational efficiencies compared to existing healthcare operators.

Leading healthcare operators in the US, including the likes of CVS Health and Express Scripts, saw their share prices drop off the back of the initial announcement in January.

AmazonBerkshire HathawayhealthcareJPMorgan
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI