Amazon: Maria Renz, VP Delivery Experience leaves company

Maria Renz, Amazon's Vice President Delivery Experience is leaving the organisation to assume a new role with online personal finance company, SoFi.

Renz has worked at Amazon since 1999, holding a variety of leadership positions including, prior to her current position, Technical Advisor to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

She currently holds the title of Vice President Delivery Experience at the multinational tech company.

According to her LinkedIn profile, during her time with the business she has been responsible for the creation of several multi-billion dollar categories such as Health & Personal Care, Beauty, Grocery, Shores and Jewelry & Watches.

Renz also helped to launch the brand's free shipping policy, Subscribe & Save, and has held the position of CEO at Amazon subsidiary Quidsi Inc between 2013 and 2015.

SEE ALSO:

Enter SoFi

It was reported by the Wall Street Journal on 12 March that Renz will head to Silicon Valley-based SoFi to lead the fintech's credit car, brokerage and bank account businesses.

In a LinkedIn post announcing Renz' move, SoFi presented a quote from her that read: "Innovating on behalf of our members to enable them to achieve #GetYourMoneyRight is an inspiring mission and one I feel honored to be a part of."

SoFi is an American online personal finance company that provides personal loans, mortgages and student loan reducing. Its products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give more than half a million members easy and effective access to innovative tools that make the most of their money.

The company's range of products includes:

Private student loans

Student loan refinancing

Personal loans

Home loans

SoFi Money

SoFi Invest

SoFi Relay

SoFi Protect

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.