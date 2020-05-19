Amazon now sells IKEA products, to the delight of consumers

IKEA is renowned within Europe for its high-quality home furnishings and products which can be bought at affordable prices. The company is also famous for its Swedish meatballs, sustainable focus and world-class customer service.

However, the company has never branched out to enable products to be available through a third-party provider – until now.

Not one to be satisfied with entering several store and online markets, one of which was recently the supermarket industry, Amazon has now enabled IKEA to sell their products exclusively on their website in order to further their reach and gain further momentum in the online market.

Consumers who wish to purchase IKEA products on Amazon can also benefit from Amazon’s Prime service, an appealing offer for consumers who don’t wish to wait for the standard five-day delivery service.

IKEA CEO Torbjorn Loof informed Reuters that, “on digital platforms, IKEA only sells products through their own website, and there we also see that the competitive landscape is changing.

“I leave unsaid on which [platforms], but we will test and pilot, to see ‘what does this mean, what does digital shopping look like in future and what do digital shopping centers mean?'”

Consumers can now purchase products such as lamps, furniture, shelving and bedding through the site.

It will be interesting to see how retail and supermarket chains such as Target respond to this news.