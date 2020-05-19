Amazon opens store for best-reviewed products

Amazon opened a new store in New York on 27 September which exclusively offers products with user reviews of four stars or higher

As the company continues to expand its offline presence, the store marks an unusual change of pace from its bookstores and experimental cashierless Go stores.

The permanent store, known as Amazon 4-Star, will stock a range of products including but not limited to toys, games, kitchenware, books, and Amazon own-brand devices such as Kindle and Echo.

Reuters said that the pricing will be displayed on digital price tags, meaning that Amazon’s pricing changes online will update in real-time.

Amazon Prime customers will always pay the online price, while non-Prime customers may have to pay more for individual products unless they sign-up for the fast-shipping service in-store, Reuters said.

Amazon has not said how it will select its inventory for 4-Star, or if its stock will rotate.

Besides bestselling items like the Nintendo Switch, Echo, and Kindle e-reader, more unusual items to receive ratings of four stars or more on Amazon’s site include mermaid tail blankets, breakfast sandwich makers, and novelty socks.

It was recently reported that Amazon intends to open 3,000 Amazon Go stores by 2021, with BNN Bloomberg speculating that the cashierless approach could revolutionize the lunchtime food market by greatly speeding up the process of grabbing a quick meal.