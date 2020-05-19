Article
Leadership & Strategy

Is Amazon Prime offering too much?

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In the frantic race to be as well-rounded an e-commerce service as possible, as well as struggling against the enormous popularity of Netflix, Amazon has truly pushed the boat out with its latest Prime feature.

 

Earlier this year, Amazon began offering a monthly payment option to subscribers for a grocery delivery service named AmazonFresh across several cities in the US and beyond, right in time for Christmas. This is Amazon’s latest venture into mastering a corner of the consumer world, taking aim at the grocery industry which is worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

While the grocery market is difficult to break into, Amazon has been towards it since 2007, and the Amazon brand does inspire a degree of loyalty which will work in its favour. But is the company taking on too much with Prime? The benefits available are increasing all the time, and original programming and groceries are especially expensive to maintain.

Some of Prime’s main offerings are: free two-day shipping on eligible items; same-day delivery and restaurant delivery in eligible zip codes; Prime Video (unlimited streaming of exclusive TV shows); Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited (unlimited access to music); Amazon Dash (buttons connected to your Amazon account which can order products with minimal effort); Kindle Owners’ Lending Library; Kindle First; Twitch Prime (exclusive deals for Twitch users); and membership sharing.

As of this month, Amazon claims that one of its most-doubted products – the Dash buttons – is selling well, but in typical Amazon style it has not released details. If the popularity of a $5 gadget which orders diapers and washing detergent for you proves true, perhaps there’s no reason why Amazon won’t continue to hold its own in even the most competitive markets.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the October issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

AmazonAmazon PrimeKindlenetflix
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI