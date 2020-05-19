Amazon Toronto tech hub expansion to create 600 jobs

Amazon announced today the expansion of its Toronto Tech Hub with the opening of a 113,000sq ft office in Scotia Plaza in downtown Toronto. The expansion will also add 600 new tech jobs in the fields of software development, machine learning, cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence.

"Amazon is excited to create hundreds of new highly-skilled jobs in Toronto," said Tamir Bar-Haim, Head of Amazon Advertising in Canada. "Toronto has a well-educated and diverse workforce, and there's a real culture of innovation here. We look forward to continuing to invent for our customers in Canada and globally, and welcoming top-tier talent to fill exciting roles across Amazon."

With the Toronto Tech Hub announcement, Amazon continues to invest and create jobs in Canada. In 2018, the company committed to creating over 6,000 jobs spread across offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Caledon, Tsawwassen First Nation and Edmonton. New positions reportedly range from high skill tech jobs to entry level. According to Amazon, the company has invested over US$2.2bn in Canada since 2011. Amazon was named the fourth-best employer in the country, according to Linkedin’s 2018 survey.

"Amazon's expansion of its Toronto Tech Hub underscores the incredible tech talent we have in our city, and jobs like these allow us to retain and attract high tech talent locally," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "Thank you Amazon for choosing to grow in Toronto, and we look forward to working with you as a key partner in Toronto's innovation ecosystem."