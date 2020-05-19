American Certification Corporation signs service agreement with IMS International

IMS International, a leading UKAS accredited certification body, has announced the signing of a business representation agreement with American Certification Corporation (ACC), signifying its continued commitment to the US.

Under the new agreement, ACC will transfer its clients and auditors to IMS certification and audit processes. This will allow the company to expand its services to include all certification capabilities of IMS International, enable its auditors to enhance their technical competence qualifications in order to conduct more audits, and ensure certification audits can take place immediately.

Graham O'Geran, Business Development Director at IMS, said: “We are delighted to have entered into a strategic partnership with ACC. We have been working with organisations across America on their international certification requirements for a number of years, however we see this Agreement as an important step to drive growth in key markets and focus our resources in the US.

“There has been an increasing demand from organizations in the US for ISO 9001:2015. A diverse range of business sectors are affected by the new standard, and time is running out, so we are proud to be be able to offer this standard to ACC clients immediately.”

Established in 1992, ACC has always had strong European connections and specializes in working with SMEs.

Gil Andrade, VP Certification at ACC, said: “Following notification from our accreditation body that our accreditation would soon terminate, we sought a partner with equal or better recognition with the ability to efficiently transfer our clients’ certification and also allow us to remain their business representative in the US. IMS not only surpassed all of those requirements, but we now have the capacity to grow and expand with more certification offerings. We at ACC find this relationship with IMS an excellent fit of common values and cultures.”

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG