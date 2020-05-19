Americas Procurement Congress postponed due to coronavirus

The Americas Procurement Congress event has been postponed until later in the year.

Following feedback from its network that has reported company-wide travel restrictions and health precautions related to the coronavirus, Procurement Leaders has postponed the Congress until September.

Having originally been scheduled for 19-20 March, 2020, in Eden Roc, Miami, the event will now take place from the 10-11 September, 2020.

The event is set to bring together more than 300 of the region’s leading procurement leaders in order to determine how procurement can take its next big step to become a driving force of business performance. The event will offer two days of aspirational case studies, interactive discussions and informal peer to peer networking in Miami. There will be over 10 hours of networking opportunities, ask an expert sessions and achiever keynotes to share best practices.

There is set to be over 50 leading procurement and business leaders in attendance, including Jim Townsend, CPO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Vitold Horodecki, CPO of Capgemini, and Patricia Miller, Digital Procurement Director at Accenture.

Why should you attend Americas Procurement Congress 2020?

Find out how to...

Increase the rate of business change. Ensure that you and your function are set up to thrive in the face of change, deliver value that supports the wider business as it moves forward.

Achieve continuous innovation for continuous results. Look into how to create and maintain a culture of optimisation during a period of change, and the potential barriers in the way.

Reconfigure the whole value chain . Hear from leading CPOs on how they have worked with internal and external stakeholders in order to deliver procurement goals and exceed business expectations.

Map 2020 and beyond. How best to map out your strategy to set you, your function and wider organisation up for maximum success over the next 10 years.

