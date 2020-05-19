Article
Anandia labs named top Canadian cannabis testing lab 2017

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Canadian cannabis biotechnology company, Anandia Laboratories, has been voted the Top Cannabis Testing Lab in Canada for 2017 during the Lift Cannabis Expo. – the country’s largest cannabis expo.

Further, the expo. also saw Anandia Co-Founder and President, Jonathan Page, being named as the Most Progressive Researcher for 2017 by a committee of industry professionals.

“We strive to provide exemplary and scientifically rigorous services and we are pleased that the quality of our work – and the contribution of our hard-working staff – has been recognized by our customers,” said Page.

“I am very grateful to the awards committee for the award as Most Progressive Researcher which I could not have earned without the support of the outstanding team of scientists at Anandia Labs.”

Anandia currently holds approximately 20% of the Canadian cannabis analytics and testing market, operating out of a 5,400-square foot facility in Vancouver.

However, the firm is planning to expand to a 40,000-square foot facility, also located in British Columbia, throughout the course of 2018.

