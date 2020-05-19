Article
Anglo American to ramp up production at Gahcho Kué diamond mine

May 19, 2020
Mining giant Anglo American has announced the commissioning of De Beers’ Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada.

Gahcho Kué – the world’s largest new diamond mine – is expected to ramp up to reach full commercial production in Q1 2017, producing an average of 4.5 million carats per year over its anticipated 13-year life.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers, said: “Starting the ramp up to production at Gahcho Kué – on time, on budget and in a challenging environment – is a remarkable achievement from the team. The mine is an exceptional resource in terms of carat volume, value and its potential to create meaningful economic opportunity for the surrounding community.”

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American and Chairman of De Beers, added: “Our successful development of Gahcho Kué is testament to the technical expertise of the entire project team, the sensitive approach we take towards our surroundings and the strength of the relationship with the community local to the operation. Discovering and bringing to fruition a new source of diamonds of this quality reminds us all of the rarity value of diamonds.”

Gahcho Kué is located about 280km north east of Yellowknife in the Canadian Northwest Territories and is a joint venture between De Beers (51 percent) and Mountain Province Diamonds (49 percent).

Canadian mining industry Bruce Cleaver CEO of De BeersMark Cutifani
