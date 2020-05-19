Animated Infographic: Tablets Boost Sales Productivity

The August edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

CSO insights reported more than 90 percent of sales organizations invested in tablets as their newest sales tool, with over 70 percent claiming they have achieved a positive ROI from the investment. Mobile devices are popping up everywhere and we think they’re here to stay.

Tablets provide the sales team with effective marketing materials so the reps do not have to waste time creating their own. Only 47 percent of marketing executives say that have a strong relationship when the sales staff when it comes to creating content for marketing purposes. Tablets allows the marketing department to deploy interactive marketing materials to sales staff so they can spend more time selling and less time creating their own marketing collateral.

Sales Ops gain the ability to evaluate processes and tools in real-time. There is no longer a slow trickle of information from the field; sales managers will have the ability to monitor sales as they are entered in the tablet’s CRM by the sale team. Real-time information gives sales managers the opportunity to evaluate performance issues and providing coaching as they see who’s not following procedures.

Check out this 90-second animated infographic that shows you why tablets make the most sense for sales teams.