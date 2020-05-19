Article
Aphria announces that it will sign a medical marijuana supply deal with Paraguay company

By Ronnie Midlash
May 19, 2020
Apharia, the Canadian cannabis company has announced that it will supply medical marijuana to Insumos Medicos S.A. The Paraguayan company specialises in pharmaceutical manufacturing, distribution and importation, and will open the market further for Apharia.

Apharia was founded in 2014, and is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, holding a reputation for efficient, safe and cost effective production. Apharia supplies to over 10 countries in five continents.

Insumos is a distributor, specialising in pharmaceuticals to hospitals within Paraguay. Insumos is a strong point of connection to the rest of the Latin Market, and has the potential to connect many patients across Paraguay with Apharia’s products. The next stage of the agreement is for Aphria’s  products to be registered with Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare for the appropriate importation licenses.

Jakob Ripshtein, the President of Aphria emphasised the importance of this new agreement: "Latin America continues to represent an important growth opportunity within the global medical cannabis industry, and we are excited to be among the first to enter the rapidly emerging market in Paraguay."

In addition to Paraguay, Aphria already supplies two other locations within Latin America: Argentina and Colombia.

Ripshtein continues: Aphria will continue to expand its footprint in the most strategic markets in Latin America and around the world through its diversified approach to innovation, partnerships and expansion."






 

