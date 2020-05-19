Article
By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Apple supplier LG Display puts $1.8B into flexible displays

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — LG Display Co., a supplier of Apple's iPhone screens, says it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible displays for smartphones.

The South Korean company said Wednesday that mass production of flexible displays will start in late 2018, at a scale that will supply enough 5.7-inch sized flexible screens for 3 million handsets per month.

The flexible displays will be made of advanced displays called OLEDs, or organic light emitting diodes, which display more saturated colors than LCDs.

LG is trying to catch up with its rival Samsung Display, which dominates the supply of OLED screens for mobile phones. Samsung uses flexible OLED screens for its Galaxy Edge series smartphones that feature displays that wrap around corners of the devices.

LG Display's biggest client for mobile phones is Apple.

