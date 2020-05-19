Apple allows bulk app store purchases for businesses

Apple is catering to its business customers and will soon be introducing a new Volume Purchase Program (VPP) for its App Store, making for an easier process for businesses to buy iOS apps in bulk. Businesses simply purchase the apps and distribute among their employees using redemption codes.

"Streamline your purchasing process and put more power and productivity in the hands of your workforce," Apple says on the VPP page. "Every paid app in the App Store is available for businesses to buy in volume through the program Website. Simply search for the apps you need, enter the quantity you want to buy, and complete the transaction with your corporate credit card. Apps are available for purchase at the same price listed in the App Store."

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

Top Ten Biggest Brands

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA

Apple already has an existing program that allows colleges, universities and other education institutions to purchase bulk App Store purchases, while also offering them a discount on transactions. Any U.S. business can be a part of this new program and must enroll into a volume purchasing account. Additionally, businesses will be buying bulk apps through the VPP and not through the traditional iTunes sector. The aforementioned transaction discounts will not be available for businesses.

The program also provides the option to have custom B2B (business-to-business) apps built "to address a specific business process, integrate with a unique back-office environment, or deliver a custom interface for users," Apple says.