Apple and Google retain top spots as 2017’s leading global brands

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Apple and Google have retained their titles as the top two most valuable brands as ranked by Interbrand’s 2017 Best Global Brands Report.

The two companies have retained their positions for a fifth consecutive year, as Apple grew by 3% to $184,154mn, whilst Google was up 6% to $141,703mn.

The pair were followed by Microsoft who jumped into third this year, one of the 16 companies that saw a double-digit figure of growth in their brand value.

“We are living in one of the most exciting periods of change—societal, technological, industrial—that impacts every aspect of commerce and life,” said Jez Frampton, CEO of Interbrand.

“In this ever-shifting context, growth becomes more challenging, which is why businesses need brands more than ever. The Best Global Brands understand that brands are the platform for growth.”

The rankings were determined through financial performance, consumer choice and the ability for the brand to command a premium price, with more than half of those on the list coming from just four industries: 16 automotive, 15 technology, 12 financial services and 9 fast-moving consumer goods.

Facebook and Amazon lead the way in terms of the fastest growing brands, up 48% and 29% respectively, with Abode (19%), Adidas (17%) and Starbucks (16%) making up the remainder of the top five.

This year’s edition also saw three new entrants in Ferrari, Netflix and Salesforce.com.

