Apple launches Apple Pay and Apple Watch Activity Challenge to support US national parks

The US-based technology giant, Apple, has announced it will be supporting America’s national parks through the launch of its Apple Pay donation programme and Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

As part of its plans, the company is set to donate $1 to the National Park Foundation from 24 August to 31 August for every purchase made through Apple Pay on apple.com, at any Apple Store as well as via the Apple Store app in the US.

It is anticipated that all the funds raised will go towards National Park Foundation’s objective to protect national parks through its ventures in supporting habitat restoration and historic preservation.

In a press release, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, said: “America’s national parks are treasures everyone should experience, and we’re proud to support them again this month by donating a dollar for every purchase made with Apple Pay at one of our stores.”

“These awe-inspiring places are our national inheritance, and Apple is doing our part to pass them on to future generations — just as extraordinary, beautiful and wild as we found them.”

As of 1 September, it has been confirmed that Apple Watch users worldwide who complete a run, walk or wheelchair workout for 50 minutes or longer will achieve an Activity app award, in addition to stickers for Messages which are created from national parks.