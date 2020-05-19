Article
The April edition of Business Chief Canada is live!

May 19, 2020
Welcome to the April issue of Business Chief Canada!

Our cover star this month is Finning International: the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer which has been delivering unrivalled service for more than 80 years. Chief Information Security Officer Suzie Smibert has been leading the company’s cybersecurity transformation, as it looks towards its long-term vision and digital strategy.

Meanwhile, businesses are looking to become increasingly agile and unlock further value. This month, Laura Mullan sat down with Jamie McDougall, Vice President, Business Intelligence & Analytics at Gore Mutual Insurance, to find out how the business has created a business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics entity in order to remain the best in class.

From traditional banking services to innovative procure-to-pay solutions, we find out how BirchStreet Systems is also set to expand its service offerings, and gain key insight into how the procurement function is playing a lead role at world-renowned entertainment company, Cirque de Soleil. Furthermore, Chief Procurement Officer at freight transportation firm GEODIS, Phillipe Mahler, discusses how the company is embracing technology to accelerate its logistics operations.

Additionally, don’t miss our interview with Doug Putman, who was hailed as the savior of Canadian vinyl.

Enjoy the issue!

