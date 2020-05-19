ArcelorMittal receives Quebec government backing for LNG project

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada has been awarded a CAD$4.5m grant from the Québec government to enable its pellet plant to use a greater proportion of alternative fuels.

The grant will fund a pilot project for one of ArcelorMittal’s two production lines at its pellet plant in Port-Cartier enabling the furnace to cook pellet using liquid natural gas and a reduced amount of conventional fuel oil.

The initiative is part of a commitment by ArcelorMittal to be a responsible energy user and help create a lower carbon future.



Pierre Lapointe, CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada, said: “We are very happy to be able to count on the support of the government of Québec to set up this pilot project at our pellet plant at Port-Cartier. The project aims to convert part of the manufacturing process at the company’s pellet plant in Port Cartier to using LNG, resulting in reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of more than 30% compared with oil-based fuel, while also significantly reducing emissions of sulphur and other pollutants.

“ArcelorMittal Mining Canada recognises the importance of the LNG sector for the future of our company and we are also very proud to be able to participate in this fundamental project for Côte-Nord”.



The grant, announced by Pierre Arcand, minister of energy and natural resources,

and David Huertel, minister for sustainable development – forms part of the Québec government’s 2013-2020 Action Plan on climate change and aims to improve the carbon balance and energy efficiency of the province’s businesses.



Minister Arcand said that government support for the project will help develop the Plan Nord region’s emerging LNG sector and will demonstrate the technical feasibility of the project’s approach to energy conversion. He noted that the project is part of the government’s bid to promote innovative ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

