Arconic names former GE Executive as CEO

US-based speciality metals manufacturer Arconic Inc. has named former General Electric (GE) Executive Charles “Chip” Blankenship as its new CEO and a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Blankenship spent 24 years with GE, largely working within the company’s aviation business, running its commercial jet engines unit – the world’s leading producer of jet engines for commercial aircraft.

“After a thoughtful and deliberate search, the Board is unanimous that Chip Blankenship is the right leader to take the helm at Arconic,” said Chair of the Governance Committee, Pat Russo.

“Chip is an exceptional executive with deep operating experience in aerospace and materials science. He has a strong customer orientation and impressive leadership skills. We are confident that Chip will lead Arconic to create sustainable and increasing value for customers and for shareholders.”

A member of the National Academy of Engineering, and serving on the board of the National Association of Manufacturing, Blankenship seems equally excited by his appointment.

“Arconic is a company with significant strengths and tremendous potential. I am eager to engage with customers, employees and the Board to develop plans that capitalize on our strengths, and deliver outstanding returns for our shareholders,” he said. “I am excited to join the team and get started."

Blankenship will assume his position beginning 15 January 2018.