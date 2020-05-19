Atlanta named as Groupe PSA’s North American headquarters

Groupe PSA, the second largest auto manufacturer in Europe, has named Atlanta as its North American headquarters.

“We’re thrilled that Groupe PSA – the second largest carmaker in Europe and one of the top mobility providers in the world – has picked Atlanta as its new North American home” said Governor Deal after his visit in France end 2017. This announcement is a great win for our state and yet another testament to the strength of our business environment and infrastructure.”

Better known as the owner of leading auto brands Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, PSA announced that the headquarters are due to become operational by February 2018, following a yearlong nationwide search for its most appropriate location.

“We looked at every aspect of the Atlanta community and found it to be the most suitable location for us,” said Larry Dominique, President of PSA North America.

“While the overall business environment, standard of living and university system played an important part in our decision, our unique needs in terms of technology, mobility innovation and car culture ultimately identified Atlanta as our perfect choice.”

The decision to return to the US market was taken in April 2016 by the company, with a three-stage strategic plan having been outlined in order to execute this – mobility services, mobility services within the firm’s own vehicles, and then retail sales.

The first of these stages has been rolled out, with PSA having launched its Free2Move platform launched in October of 2017, as the company aims to become the preferred global mobility service by 2030.

The opening of its US headquarters this week is an integral part in the way of completing this.