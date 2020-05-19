The August issue of Business Chief USA is now live!

Welcome to the August issue of the USA edition of Business Chief.

Our cover feature this month is an interview with Sean Kramer, who is leading digital transformation at SiteOne Landscape Supply in his role as Chief Information Officer.

In a wide-ranging interview, Kramer talks about his range of technology initiatives that have created simple solutions to some complex issues for the wholesaler.

The emergence of cryptocurrency has grown apace, leading investors and innovators to look at ways in which to transform the industry. Olivia Minnock caught up with leading financial expert Tim Seymour to find out why he feels algo-trading and blockchain technology are built to last.

This month’s issue also sees us look at how a huge proportion of the global population still lacks access to proper banking facilities. With this in mind, we speak with Juvo’s Chief Data Officer, Aristotle Socrates and how the business aims to offer financial inclusion for all through the growth of mobile technology.

Our City Focus this month is New York City and we also list the top 10 CEOs in the country, as first revealed by the New York Times earlier this year.

Finally, our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with, on top of SiteOne Landscape Supply, UCSF, Rodan Fields and Avaya.

Enjoy the issue!