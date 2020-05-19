Article
The August Mag Is Live

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The August edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Welcome to our August edition. We had a lot of fun this month as we went a little list crazy. The first is our top 10 franchises in the United States, a list outlining the top mobile apps for business, and a list outlining the top tax havens around the globe. If you like lists, this is your issue!

Read more in this issue:

In the midst of our list frenzy Associate Editor Robert Spence wrote a fascinating piece on music moguls who changed the world. He details the careers of David Geffen, a college dropout; Ahmet Ertegun, a Turkish Immigrant and Richard Branson, a dyslexic high school dropout. Not only did each of these men make a significant contribution to the world of music, but they did on their own terms, following their own dreams. Join us as Robert walks us through one of the most compelling pieces of music history I have read in a long time. I honestly couldn’t put it down, and I hope you enjoy it as much I do.

As you enjoy the last few weeks of summer I hope The Business Review Canada can continue to provide you with engaging content to keep you up to date on the latest business news and trends.

Until next month…

Emily Couch

