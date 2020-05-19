Article
Leadership & Strategy

Automotive industry on cusp of rebuilding, union leader says

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
The leader of Canada’s auto workers’ union said that Canada is about to build its industry again and therefore shouldn’t worry about US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

Because of recent commitment by the so-called Detroit Big Three automakers to invest about $1.5 billion in their Canadian operations, Unifor president Jerry Dias said the automotive industry is in an opportunistic time.

Dias said a change in government policy has also helped the industry. He stated that the next step is continued investment. Dias doesn’t believe that said investment will be jeopardised by President Trump who has called for automakers to build plants in America.

According to Dias, Trump has bigger issues to deal with than Canada and is likely to focus on Mexico.
 

Read the January 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Source: Canadian Business

