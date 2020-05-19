BABIES“R”US partners with The Honest Company

When a child is born into the world, so is a parent. Among the very first things to cross the minds of new caregivers – aside from, “are there instructions?” – is “how do I keep this little one as safe?” This is at the core of The Honest Company’s mission to empower people to live happy and healthy lives. Millennial parents are growing at a rate of one million per year; and these new parents are placing value in investing in brands that are not only safe for their families, but also eco-friendly and affordable.

With a shared commitment to providing budget-conscious, trusted and thoughtfully designed options for parents making important choices in caring for their little ones, Babies“R”Us® and The Honest Company® have partnered to bring The Honest Company’s products to Babies“R”Us stores across the U.S., with an expanded assortment and sizes online at Babiesrus.com. Available now, customers will find everyday essentials from The Honest Company, including the brand’s popular seasonal print diapers, wipes, gift sets, bibs, lotions, sun care and formula; with homecare items, like detergents and cleaning solutions, rolling out later this year.

“The partnership between Babies“R”Us and The Honest Company goes deeper than an assortment of product on shelves; it’s about uniting two brands that value the importance of connecting with customers and celebrating the honest journey of parenting,” said Richard Barry, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising Officer, Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us. “We share in the excitement with our customers who have been looking forward to seeing this family-favorite brand on our shelves.”

“I started The Honest Company to help make the transition to parenthood a little easier for people. Through products, education and community, we aim to simplify what can be a very confusing and stressful time,” said Jessica Alba, Founder, The Honest Company. “Partnering with Babies“R”Us was a natural fit because they are the go-to store for new parents who are looking for all of their baby essentials and we offer a wide range of products that address the needs of modern consumers who want healthy options for a happy, healthy life.”

The Honest Company was founded in 2012 by actress, advocate, and New York Times bestselling author and mother of two Jessica Alba, and bestselling author and father of four Christopher Gavigan. The mission-driven company provides more than 100 trusted, effective, and delightful products across a wide range of consumer categories, including baby, personal care, beauty, home care, and vitamins & supplements, to a passionate community of consumers united by values and style.

