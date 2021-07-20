Balfour Beatty Appoints New Chief Compliance Officer

The UK based construction contractor, Balfour Beatty is making a change to its executive team. The company announced it has appointed Daniel LaFrance as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for its buildings, civils and investments operations in the United States.

The company welcomes LaFrance who previously worked at COLAS, another construction company based in France - where he spent 16 years - as the Assistant General and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. LaFrance’s duties will be carried out in Virginia, as he focuses on legal, regulatory and operational compliance while also managing risk assessments.

LaFrance holds a law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law and a history degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He has worked for various companies throughout his working career, including as an associate of Coopers & Lybrand LLP, Greenbaum Rowe, Saul Ewing LLP, Rogers & Hardin LLP, and Cadden & Fuller LLP.

Leon Blondin, Chief Executive Officer of Balfour Beatty US, say ‘This newly centralised chief compliance officer role emphasises Balfour Beatty’s deep commitment to ethics and compliance within the organisation’.

‘Dan will ensure we remain compliant with regulatory matters across the nation and adhere to our businesses’ internal policies and bylaws. With more than a decade of experience overseeing compliance programmes, we look forward to Dan’s leadership and expertise to further enhance our commitment to being a relentless ally throughout the various communities where we deliver work’.

LaFrance commented, ‘My goal is to help team members do their jobs in a way that drives operational excellence through a culture built not only on compliance but a commitment to integrity and always doing what’s right. [...] I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues, our partners and our owners in successfully achieving their business goals and to implementing industry best practices in compliance throughout the entire Balfour Beatty US business’.