Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bank of America launches payable optimization solution

By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

To address client needs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has introduced Accounts Payable Optimization.

The new system aims to solve a common business problem of choosing the best and most efficient payment method for hundreds of recipients, by analyzing each supplier to determine the most efficient payment method for each.

“We’re excited to launch Accounts Payable Optimization and help take the guesswork out of supplier payment analysis,” said Hubert J.P. Jolly, head of Channels and Global Commercial Banking for Global Transaction Services (GTS) at BofA Merrill. “Besides releasing our clients’ treasury teams from manual tasks, the tool delivers actionable data that helps improve a company’s own cash flow and supplier relationships.”

SEE ALSO:

For clients choosing to use the Accounts Payable Optimization they will experience a simple onboarding process, receiving deeper data analytics. The client will also have one file to manage all treasury payables.

“One of our guiding principles is advocating for our clients, and we do that by bringing clients solutions before they even know they need them,” said Fernando Iraola, global co-head of GTS Corporate Banking. “Accounts Payable Optimization is a perfect example of our approach to advocacy.”

A pilot launch was conducted earlier this year to select clients of the bank, but is now available to all Bank of America Merrill Lynch client companies.

 

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

supply chainBankingPaymentsAccounts Payable Optimisation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI