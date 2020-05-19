Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bank of America May Face Civil Charges

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The August edition of the Business Review USA is now live!

Bank of America may face civil charges over actions during the financial crisis related to mortgage-backed securities and similar assets.

The bank "has received a number of subpoenas and other requests for information from regulators and governmental authorities regarding MBS (mortgage backed securities) and other mortgage-related matters," it said in its quarterly report to the Security and Exchange Commission.

In the regulatory filing, BofA said the Justice Department has warned it that it intends to file civil charges related to one of two jumbo prime securitizations.

Read related content:

Bank of America also stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission is considering filing civil charges against Merrill Lynch, from a collateralized debt obligation investigation, and The New York Attorney General’s office also intends to file action, from findings linked to an investigation of some of its residential mortgage-backed securities.

BofA spokesman Larry Di Rita told USA Today, "We've made progress putting many of the issues behind us and we'll continue to work to put the remainder of them behind us."

Bank of America is providing its full cooperation with the investigations. "The Corporation has been in active discussions with senior staff of each government entity in connection with the respective investigations and to explain why the threatened civil charges are not appropriate," the filing said.

Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

 

Bank of AmericaBank of America Merrill Lynch Civil chargesBofA
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI