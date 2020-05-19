Bank of America: supporting entrepreneurs

Bank of America renews its partnership as a founding member of Unlocked Futures.

Who is the Bank of America?

Bank of America is committed to responsible growth focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. The bank serves 66mn consumer and small business clients providing wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading services. Bank of America's vision is to connect individuals with employment barriers, to the tools and resources needed to stabilize their lives, building a more secure and economic future.

Alongside FREEAMERICA and New Profit, Bank of America is continuing its founding partnership of Unlocked Futures, an accelerator program supporting entrepreneurs that have been impacted by the criminal justice system.

The accelerator program includes a US$500,000 grant from the Bank of America bringing its total commitments to US$1mn since 2015. The bank will also provide strategic support and mentoring to help entrepreneurs grow their business.

“This partnership helps break down barriers and provides opportunities for the formerly incarcerated to create a powerful path forward,” said Andrew Plepler, global head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America. “We are inspired by what the first cohort has accomplished and look forward to seeing the impact of the second cohort, and how the program continues to drive economic mobility in our communities.”

