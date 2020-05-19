Barnes and Noble to open new store in Columbia, MD

Brick-and-mortar bookseller Barnes and Noble has announced plans to open a new store in Columbia, Maryland, Baltimore Business Journal (BBJ) has said

It will occupy a former Sears department store, and will continue Barnes and Noble’s concept initiative revealed in 2016.

With a modern design featuring “LED grid lighting, oak bookshelves, marble-style tables and wood-grain tiling on the floor”, the Columbia store will be emblematic of the company’s continued push to modernize and cater to book lovers who prefer a personal touch.

The new shop will not feature a Barnes and Noble Kitchen, BBJ said, an in-store restaurant designed to attract customers and encourage them to spend extended periods of time at the store.

Carl Hauch, Barnes and Noble’s vice president of stores, said of the Kitchen’s absence:

“One of the things that we came to the realization of is that our core competency is not full-service restaurants, and although we are learning a tremendous amount from this experience, we felt that opening up this location with the café offering that we know how to do very well was the right option for Columbia”.

The store will feature a Barnes and Noble café serving Starbucks coffee and sandwiches, pastries, and sweets from the Cheesecake Factory, according to BBJ.

Including a significant communal space, the new store will place a focus on instilling a sense of community, enabling book enthusiasts to interact with each other, share experiences, and make recommendations.

Correction: article details amended from Columbia, Missouri to Columbia, Maryland