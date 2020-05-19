BASF, Bullfrog Power sign green energy partnership in Canada

The world’s largest chemical company BASF has signed a new partnership with Canada’s leading green energy provider, Bullfrog Power, that will see BASF using green electricity throughout its Canadian headquarters and seven regional production facilities.

These facilities include Windsor, Cornwall and Etobicoke in Ontario; Blackie and Nisku in Alberta; Saint Leonard in Québec; and Saskatoon in Saskatchewan.

See also:

“Through the partnership with Bullfrog Power, BASF is reducing its environmental impact and supporting an innovative approach to growing Canada’s renewable energy industry,” said Marcelo Lu, President of BASF Canada.

“BASF wants to contribute to a world that provides a viable future with enhanced quality of life for everyone. Partnering with Bullfrog Power means BASF is helping to support community renewable energy projects across Canada.”

Bullfrog sources its electricity from a combination of wind and low-impact hydropower facilities across Canada. The use of this energy will see BASF reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,520 tons annually – the equivalent to removing 325 cars from the road.

“BASF’s partnership signifies that manufacturers in the supply chain increasingly see energy as a key input when making their products more sustainable,” said Ron Seftel, CEO, Bullfrog Power.

“As a global leader and major chemistry company in Canada, BASF is taking a proactive approach to addressing climate change by proactively committing to renewable electricity at its Canadian sites.”