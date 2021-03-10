BCLP: Multi-Disciplinary Data Center Experience

The Data Center & Digital Infrastructure Team at international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner draws from a deep well of knowledge and experience to help clients address all aspects of mission critical development, including tax incentives, construction, acquisition and sales, financing arrangements, operations, leasing, subleasing, co-location along with environmental permitting, power purchases, power procurement strategies and agreements, user agreements, SLAs and maintenance agreements.

Adding Value

“We’ve structured our service offering to provide a comprehensive perspective on all the disciplines that are relevant to both the digital infrastructure investor and the developer, owner and operator,” explains BCLP Partner James Grice. “We’re a force multiplier for companies like Landmark Dividend seeking to scale as needed on their projects with everything from a compressed timeline on diligence to transactional real estate documentation for a build-to-suit.”

Global Scale

As a global law firm, BCLP can draw on a team of 1,400 professionals with one of the largest real estate teams in the world, allowing it to deploy resources when and where necessary. The ability to scale smartly sets the firm apart and leaves it well placed to meet the growing demand for digital services and the infrastructure required to support them.

“The overall data center ecosystem is on the path to double digit annual growth in the foreseeable future,” forecasts Grice. “BCLP is in tune with the totality of that ecosystem and the infrastructure layer driving the internet, e-commerce and the digital economy. For example, the hyperscale market is forecast to grow by at least 25% annually over the next five years with many new investors trying to penetrate the space. We have the experience and skill to support the virtual layer with data security and software, while also focusing on the infrastructure layer needed to drive that digital growth. We’re going to see more division and subsets develop within the asset class. Whatever shape that takes, we’re well placed to navigate the marketplace.”

Robust Advice

“In a data center divestiture transaction, we must draw upon asset purchase issues, while also needing to navigate the leasing and service level agreement issues associated with the lease back. Adding in the facilities management requirements, the energy planning, and the connectivity issues means that you need a legal partner who can run the whole gamut,” he advises. “Investors are increasingly attracted to this asset type and it’s a process where we can add a lot of value across various disciplines with capabilities that put us in a robust position to provide valuable counsel to our clients.”

BCLP – A Global Law Firm

1,400 lawyers in 30 offices advising businesses across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

$75bn cumulative deal value of real estate projects advised on in the last two years.

40% of the Fortune 500 rely on BCLP to support their business goals and protect their interests.

4 x winners for legal innovation since 2011. ‘Leader in Law Firm Innovation’ (Law.com), ‘Number 1 Most Innovative Law Firm’ (Legal Business), 2x ‘World’s Most Innovative Law Firm’ (ILTA).

“BCLP has the bandwidth and can handle the volume of transactions we're processing with multiple deals in parallel, and negotiate contracts and SLAs with large operators. Their expertise gives us the confidence they know the difference between real and perceived risks. They’re deal-makers. It’s our plan to grow internationally so BCLP is a true partner that has the experience to represent us on that stage. They’ve also made introductions and opened doors for us - they’re not just involved to bill hours.” Christof Hammerli, Head of Digital Infrastructure, Landmark Dividend.