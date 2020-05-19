Bell invests in tech to mitigate coronavirus disruption

Telecoms company Bell Canada is reportedly accelerating its tech development to increase capacity and make supporting core functions easier.

Part of an initiative to ensure that Canadians don’t lose connectivity during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company will be reviewing its operations to maximise the customer experience.

Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, emphasised that customers could rest assured that Bell was doing everything in its power to maintain a normal service.

"As Canada works through the COVID-19 crisis, the Bell team is continuing to serve our customers and keep our country connected.

“I thank our team members in every region as we work to deliver for consumers, businesses, governments and health providers at this critical time.

"Bell is making the significant investments required to manage growing service volumes, while also waiving fees on key services and providing billing relief for customers facing difficulty as we all deal with this unprecedented situation."

Supporting Canada

Recognising the global significance of the coronavirus pandemic, Bell has made certain changes to its service to assist customers deleteriously effected by illness, unemployment or financial issues:

Fees for overusage of internet on data-capped tariffs will be waived for those who need to self-isolate and/or work from home.

Customers travelling internationally will have roaming charges removed until 30 April.

Bell Media’s TV and radio news updates will be available throughout the pandemic, with some channels (CTV News Channel, CP24) made free-to-view.

In addition, entertainment packages that were previously paid subscriptions will be free throughout March and April.

B&M (brick and mortar) Bell stores will be kept open - where available - to meet any specific technical needs.

All of Bell’s workplaces have been equipped with the recommended sanitation facilities.

Investing in technology

Bell previously announced that it had decided to invest CA$400mn in Winnipeg to bring its fastest internet capabilities to the area - this is part of a $1bn plan for the Manitoba region.

"Winnipeg is an emerging technology leader, and the Bell MTS all-fibre network will be key to accelerating the city's innovation and economic opportunities,” said Bibic.

“As we celebrate the province's 150th birthday, Bell MTS is proud to advance the way Manitobans connect with each other and the world."

