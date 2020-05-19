Best Of 2011: Why Occupy Canada?

Happy Holidays readers! Check out, this week, Business Review Canada's top daily stories of the year. We'll be featuring one story a day that reader's like the most. Today we feature one of Business Leaders' top stories: Why Occupy Canada?

A movement has taken off in the United States featuring protests across the nation against big banks and government bailouts. The Occupy Wall Street movement has included demonstrations, urban camping and peaceful protests all across the US with a total of 70 cities and 600 communities participating. Stating that most of the nation's wealth is owned by just 1 per cent while the rest of the US's residents are the "99 per cent," the movement has gotten a lot of coverage.

But it isn't just the US that's been leading the Occupy movement. Similar demonstrations have been erupting across Canada. The fact that the movement started in the US but has now traversed the border into Canada has left many people confused. Are the issues that the Americans are dealing with directly related to Canada's woes as well?

An infographic has been spreading across the Internet that explains things further. Created by a Canadian graphic designer who was frustrated with having to explain himself over and over, the infographic explains fairly well why Canada has been participating in the Occupy movement.

See the infographic below: