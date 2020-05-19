Article
Best of 2012: McDonald&#039;s Confirms It&#039;s Stopped Putting Ammonia-Based Pink Slime in Meat

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
This week we are highlighting the top stories for Business Review North America in 2012. Check back to see which stories make the cut.

McDonald’s was criticized 2012 for its use of ammonium hydroxide in its hamburgers and chicken products. In February 2012, McDonald’s announced it had stopped using “pink slime” in its products.

Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver discussed McDonald’s use of the substance in an episode of his show Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution as well as launched his campaign of convincing US food retailers to stop using it in products. McDonald’s explained they had stopped using ammonium hydroxide in its products in August 2011, and denied its disuse was due to Jamie Oliver’s show.

“At the beginning of 2011, we made a decision to discontinue the use of ammonia-treated beef in our hamburgers,” said Todd Bacon, McDonald’s Senior Director of Quality Systems. “This product has been out of our supply chain since August of last year. This decision was a result of our efforts to align our global standards for how we source beef around the world.”

 

