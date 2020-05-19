The best US hospitals for obstetrics of 2015

Choosing a hospital for obstetrics is more in the patient's control than you may realize. No matter what health insurance plan patients have, or where they live in the U.S., they will have some options regarding their obstetrician and the hospital where they give delivery.

As the following article looks at, if patients are looking for “Adoption plan help: Making a hospital plan”, they do have more options than they might realize.

Here are some hospitals around the country that stand out for making baby deliveries better for both mom and baby.

Southeast Region

Wellington Regional Medical Center | Wellington, Florida

The Wellington Regional Medical Center offers a Centre for Family Beginnings. The program communicates WRMC's dedication to the care of newborns and their moms.

Features include 18 labor and delivery rooms, a 3-bay triage for delivery emergencies, 19 post-partum rooms for moms and dads, specialized, professional and board-certified care around breastfeeding training and practice, and what every mother wants, but didn't know she wanted—on-site baby photography services by a local, professional photography service.

Southwest Region

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns | San Diego, California

The Maternal Infant Services Unit at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego boasts a host of services designed to make expectant mothers feel more secure about the birth of their babies.

Amenities include sleeper sofas and linens in maternity rooms for overnight visitors and spouses, breastfeeding support by trained nurses, free home care classes for mothers or anyone else in the family who wants information about caring for the baby at home, a complimentary diaper bag filled with diapers and other supplies, and a resources list for continued support after new mothers leave the hospital.

Northwest Region

Overlake Medical Center | Bellevue, Washington

The Childbirth Center at Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue takes a proactive approach to childbirth and childcare. These pre-childbirth amenities are valuable for first time mothers and they include coursework on taking care during pregnancy, relationship counseling, and Lamaze classes for both parents.

In addition, the Overlake Medical Center offers childbirth classes that inform expectant mothers of what they will experience, as well as nursing help.

Northeast Region

Mercy Hospital | Portland, Maine

Expectant mothers can't do better than the Birthplace at Mercy, a birthplace center for moms at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

One of the first hospitals in the country to provide private rooms for childbearing, Mercy Hospital continues to lead the way in new mom’s services. If there ever was a spa-like setting for expectant mothers, Birthplace at Mercy is the one.

They offer gigantic private rooms, private Jacuzzi tubs in every room, day beds for spouses, free Wi-Fi, and on-demand room service. Giving birth at Birthplace at Mercy is like giving birth in a 5-star hotel.

Your hospital can do a lot more to make the birthing experience spectacular for new parents. Why not take the lead and make sure your hospital's name is on the list for next year?

