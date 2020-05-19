BHP look to renewable energy to power Chilean mines

Over 3,000 businesses and organisations are set to attend the largest real estate show in North America

The Buildings Show is set to open its doors at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on 4 December 2019. The show is North America’s largest event for educational programming, products, services and professional networking around architecture, construction and real estate.

New to the event in 2019, Buildings Connect, presented by Colliers Proptech Accelerator and powered by Techstars, will be showcased across all markets of The Buildings Show. The event will allow attendees to experience and understand the innovations of tomorrow face to face, as thought leaders from a varied array of sectors speak on their experience. Exhibitions will be held by Contsruct Canada and PM Expo in the South building, with HomeBuilder & Renovator and World of Concrete Toronto Pavillion in the North Building.

30,000 industry professionals are set to attend The Buildings Show where they will be there to educate and advise industry heads on how to better improve operational efficiency and reduce cost for attendees’ businesses.

A comprehensive educational programme will be available to event goers, focused on building skills through seminars and workshops. Educational programmes will impart first-hand knowledge of the innovations and forward-thinking technology that impacts tenants, buildings, design portfolios, energy use and operational efficiencies within the construction and real-estate industry.

“As we move the industry forward together, the educational program was developed to provide a platform for sharing best practices and strategies and real-life projects by leading companies creating smart buildings and smart cities,” said Teresa Baker, Director of Programming, Informa Markets, Construction & Real Estate.

The Buildings Show is produced by Informa Markets, an award-winning exhibition organiser with an established track record for high-quality international shows, providing networking and investment opportunity and awareness for a host of brands across the globe.

For more information on upcoming events at The Buildings Show,