BioMarin and DPR Construction collaborate to build greatness

DPR Construction and BioMarin applied for a building permit in June 2014, joining forces to expand BioMarin’s research and development facility in downtown San Rafael (ultimately bringing the developmental sciences group to BioMarin’s main administration campus).

The project officially broke ground on the development in August of that same year—and it’s been on the fast track ever since.

BioMarin Principal Engineering Project Manager Jim Redenbarger recently spoke about the collaboration and how BioMarin originally acquired DPR Construction’s assistance, stating: “DPR is known for doing excellent work and proved that they were best suited for this project.”

“This type of project is in DPR’s core market,” DPR Construction Project Manager Tim Kueht said. “We are always searching for different projects that allow us to be collaborative and push forward in the industry, versus staying with old and traditional practices. We enjoy working with partners, subcontractors, and various people in the community to develop a relationship and joint understanding of the work process in order to complete a project.”

While a structure to this degree often takes at least three years to complete from design to develop to build out, the center is slated to be finished in December 2015—just 18 months after starting.

The factors behind this turnaround time can be contributed to a range of qualities, but collaboration is the one that seems to be the most significant.

“When it comes to building, everyone is ready to go—every member of the team is completely onboard,” Kueht stated.

This expansion project has been put into motion to create a facility that will accommodate all research needs. Most importantly, this is a solid design that can help accomplish a magnitude.....

