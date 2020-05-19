Article
Leadership & Strategy

BlackBerry appoints Enterprise Services President

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

BlackBerry, a world leader in mobile communications, announced on 17th December 2013 that John Sims will join the company as President, Global Enterprise Services. 

"I am pleased to welcome such a seasoned executive as John to BlackBerry to help lead our key business operations through our ongoing reorganization and transition," said John Chen, Executive Chair and CEO of BlackBerry.

"His extensive experience in transforming businesses, redefining brands and motivating teams will be a tremendous asset to BlackBerry as we reshape the company to be more nimble and focused. The changes we are making demonstrate our commitment to innovating for current customers who count on BlackBerry, and the new users who are just learning how powerful and compelling the BlackBerry 10 platform can be. John will be central to all of those efforts."

John Sims joins BlackBerry in January from SAP, where he served as President of SAP's Mobile Services business.

John has more than 20 years of experience with companies that supply mobile telecommunications products and services to wireless operators. Before joining SAP, John held leadership positions at 724 Solutions, TANTAU Software, Intrado and Tandem Computers. He serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of CTIA.

Read related articles in Business Review Canada

SustainabilitySupply Chain TransformationAccorHotelsSCM
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI