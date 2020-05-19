BlackBerry appoints Enterprise Services President

BlackBerry, a world leader in mobile communications, announced on 17th December 2013 that John Sims will join the company as President, Global Enterprise Services.



"I am pleased to welcome such a seasoned executive as John to BlackBerry to help lead our key business operations through our ongoing reorganization and transition," said John Chen, Executive Chair and CEO of BlackBerry.

"His extensive experience in transforming businesses, redefining brands and motivating teams will be a tremendous asset to BlackBerry as we reshape the company to be more nimble and focused. The changes we are making demonstrate our commitment to innovating for current customers who count on BlackBerry, and the new users who are just learning how powerful and compelling the BlackBerry 10 platform can be. John will be central to all of those efforts."



John Sims joins BlackBerry in January from SAP, where he served as President of SAP's Mobile Services business.

John has more than 20 years of experience with companies that supply mobile telecommunications products and services to wireless operators. Before joining SAP, John held leadership positions at 724 Solutions, TANTAU Software, Intrado and Tandem Computers. He serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of CTIA.

