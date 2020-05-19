Article
Leadership & Strategy

Blackstone Group joint venture acquires Bentall Centre in Vancouver

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A joint venture featuring Blackstone Group and Hudson Pacific has acquired the Bentall Centre, located in downtown Vancouver, from Anbang Insurance Group.

The Chinese company bought the centre, which is made up of four office towers and a shopping mall, in 2016 for CA$1.06bn (US$789.3mn).

At the time, the deal was the most expensive in the British Columbia-based city’s history, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The Bentall Centre will now be sold for an undisclosed amount to the New York and Los Angeles-based joint venture, with the deal expected to close in the next few months.

SEE ALSO:

“We are excited the opportunity to enter the Vancouver office market with the acquisition of one of the city’s premier office complexes,” remarked Nadeem Meghji, Head of Real Estate for the Americas at Blackstone.

“We … plan to own and invest in this property for the long term.”

“We have always viewed Vancouver, with its proximity to Seattle, growing tech and media industries, high quality of life and favourable immigration policies as a natural expansion market for our office and studio portfolios,” Victor Coleman, chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific.

VancouverChinaUSBlackstone Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI