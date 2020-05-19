Blockchain Foundry and Global CPQ agree consulting agreement

The Canada-based software company, Blockchain Foundry, has announced it has agreed a pre-solution design and Initial Coin Offering (ICO) consulting agreement with Global CPQ.

Global CPQ aim to give sales teams intelligent software that will enable users to “spend less time quoting and more time closing.”

As part of the agreement, Blockchain Foundry will give Global CPQ a knowledge base to create its ICO and the architecture to start to build blockchain-based platforms.

Pete Hogan, CEO of Global CPQ, said: “We are extremely excited about our strategic partnership with the team at Blockchain Foundry.”

“Our team has extensive experience in the technology consulting industry, and as a result we have very high standards when it comes to choosing a partner.”

“We are very excited about the future of Global CPQ and we view this partnership with BCF to be a vital part of our long-term business strategy.”

Sebastian Schepis, CIO of Blockchain Foundry, said “We are excited to be assisting Global CPQ with its ICO and blockchain ventures.”

“We believe we will continue to see businesses migrating towards blockchain-based technology solutions in the coming year, and enjoy having the opportunity to share our knowledge with this great company."