Article
Leadership & Strategy

Blockchain Foundry and Global CPQ agree consulting agreement

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canada-based software company, Blockchain Foundry, has announced it has agreed a pre-solution design and Initial Coin Offering (ICO) consulting agreement with Global CPQ.

Global CPQ aim to give sales teams intelligent software that will enable users to “spend less time quoting and more time closing.”

As part of the agreement, Blockchain Foundry will give Global CPQ a knowledge base to create its ICO and the architecture to start to build blockchain-based platforms.

Pete Hogan, CEO of Global CPQ, said: “We are extremely excited about our strategic partnership with the team at Blockchain Foundry.”

See more:

“Our team has extensive experience in the technology consulting industry, and as a result we have very high standards when it comes to choosing a partner.”

“We are very excited about the future of Global CPQ and we view this partnership with BCF to be a vital part of our long-term business strategy.”

Sebastian Schepis, CIO of Blockchain Foundry, said “We are excited to be assisting Global CPQ with its ICO and blockchain ventures.”

“We believe we will continue to see businesses migrating towards blockchain-based technology solutions in the coming year, and enjoy having the opportunity to share our knowledge with this great company."

CanadaBlockchain FoundryGlobal CPQ
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI