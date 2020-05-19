Boeing Co are set to restructure its Defense, Space and Security Division
Boeing Co have announced that they are set to streamline its Defense, Space and Security unit (BDS) in order to provide an increased focus on driving high quality services to customers and provide a more simplified, efficient business model and remain a key player in the market.
With increased competition, the company is cutting 50 executive positions and splitting the unit into seven units in comparison to the regular five. Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret has said, "We need to be an agile organization that is more responsive to customers' needs and committed to continually improving productivity."
"We are fundamentally addressing how we compete, win, and grow in Boeing's second century."
Through this move, the current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities reporting to Caret.
Segments within the military and aircraft sector include:
- Autonomous systems: insitu and liquid robotics subsidiaries; Echo Voyager maritime vehicle; vertical lift unmanned systems; and certain electronic and information systems. This will be led by executive Chris Raymond.
- Space and missile Systems: satellites; Boeing's share of United Launch Alliance; the International Space Station; ground-based midcourse defense; ground based strategic deterrent; joint direct attack munition and harpoon weapons, among others. This segment will be led by Jim Chilton.
- Strike, surveillance and mobility: F-15 and F/A-18 fighters; P-8 maritime patrol aircraft; joint surveillance target attack radar system; modifications/upgrades to fixed-wing aircraft. This will be led by executive Shelley Lavender.
- Vertical Lift: AH-6i, AH-64 Apache, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters; V-22 Osprey tilt rotor. This will be led by David Koopersmith.