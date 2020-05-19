Boeing Co are set to restructure its Defense, Space and Security Division

Boeing Co have announced that they are set to streamline its Defense, Space and Security unit (BDS) in order to provide an increased focus on driving high quality services to customers and provide a more simplified, efficient business model and remain a key player in the market.

With increased competition, the company is cutting 50 executive positions and splitting the unit into seven units in comparison to the regular five. Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret has said, "We need to be an agile organization that is more responsive to customers' needs and committed to continually improving productivity."

"We are fundamentally addressing how we compete, win, and grow in Boeing's second century."

Through this move, the current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities reporting to Caret.

Segments within the military and aircraft sector include: