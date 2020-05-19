Article
Leadership & Strategy

Boeing Co invests $20mn in Virgin Galactic’s space travel plan

By pauline cameron
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The new partnership aims to develop hypersonic commercial travel as well as offer opportunities for the public to reach space.

Boeing Co. has taken a minority stake in Virgin Galactic, a Virgin branded start-up looking to launch commercial journeys into space next year. The agreement comprises a US$20mmn investment from Boeing.

The partnership is intended to develop the opportunities for space flight opening to the public in the near future, the companies said in a statement on 8 October. Virgin Galactic is also working towards shuttling airline travellers around the world at much higher speeds using hypersonic jets flying above Earth’s atmosphere.

The agreement will allow both companies to develop the market for hypersonic travel, trimming trips across the globe to two hours or less. Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp has also announced plans to compete in the market in the near future.

Boeing’s investment is “a catalyst for broader and deeper collaboration,” said Virgin Galactic chief executive officer George Whitesides. The development of high-speed airline travel is “a big chess board” with numerous engineering, financial and technological issues to tackle, said Whitesides in an interview, adding: “We can really start to dig into some of these questions that need to be put in place.”

SEE ALSO

The funding has come through Boeing’s HorizonX Ventures.  Speaking of the agreement, Brian Schettler, senior managing director at HorizonX Ventures said: “We’ve gotten the question, ‘Why now, why this timing? Really, we see this great, momentous occasion on both sides” with the companies’ first customer flights to space approaching.

Virgin Galacticannounced back in July its intention to go public in an effort to raise around US$800mn for the Richard Branson founded company.

“This is the beginning of an important collaboration for the future of air and space travel, which are the natural next steps for our human space flight programme,” Branson said in the statement.

CanadaBoeingVirgin Galactic
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI