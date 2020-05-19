Article
Leadership & Strategy

Boeing to manufacture airplane seats in joint venture with Adient

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Boeing and Adient have announced the launch of Adient Aerospace, a new company that will look to develop, manufacture and market new airplane seating products to airlines.

The seats will be available for both new planes and as a retrofit for existing aircraft produced by both Boeing and other commercial models from different manufacturers.

For Boeing, the venture is a staple of its internal strategy of developing more in-house products and expanding its manufacturing capabilities, in the aim of growing its services and generating higher lifecycle value.

See also:

“Seats have been a persistent challenge for our customers, the industry and Boeing, and we are taking action to help address constraints in the market,” said Kevin Schemm, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management, Finance & Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“Adient Aerospace will leverage Boeing's industry leadership and deep understanding of customer needs and technical requirements, to provide a superior seating product for airlines and passengers around the world.”

The new company’s headquarters, technology centre and initial production plant will all be located in Kaiserslautern, Germany, whilst its customer service centre will be based in Seattle, Washington.

“Adient has a strong set of transferable competencies that will offer a unique opportunity to create value for our company and for Boeing, our shareholders and the broader commercial aircraft market,” said Adient chairman and CEO Bruce McDonald.

“To enhance the customer experience for passengers, airlines and commercial airplane manufacturers, we will apply our unmatched expertise for comfort and craftsmanship along with our reputation for operational excellence.”

Adient will act as the majority shareholder with a 50.01% stake in the business, compared to Boeing’s 49.99% interest.

BoeingSeattleManufacturingAdient
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI