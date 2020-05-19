Boeing names Brendan Curran as new president of Boeing AvionX

The US-based aircraft manufacturing company, Boeing, has confirmed that Brendan Curran has become the new president of Boeing AvionX.

The firm, which was established in 2017 to encourage the development and production of avionics and electronics systems, welcomes Mr Curran from Crane Co. where he also served as president there.

Mr Curran has over 20 years of aerospace industry experience in a leadership position and will be utilised across Boeing’s commercial, defence and services businesses to further enhance the company’s aftermarket strategy.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, said: “The success of Boeing AvionX depends on aftermarket technologies and innovations that exceed our customers' needs, as well as developing avionics products that add value to our commercial and government platforms.”

See more:

“Brendan's extensive expertise, especially as it relates to aftermarket strategies, will enable us to harness incredible opportunities so we can provide our customers more value throughout the lifecycle of their investments.”

Before his time at Crane, Mr Curran was vice president of Business Development, Strategy and Partnerships for commercial engines at United Technologies company, Pratt & Whitney.

Mr Curran will primarily be located at Boeing Global Services headquarters in Plano, Texas.