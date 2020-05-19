Article
Leadership & Strategy

Boeing reduces tech staff to lower costs

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, has announced that it will be reducing its tech workforce in an effort to lower company costs. How many IT staff are losing their jobs remains unclear. 

Boeing spokesperson Lauren McFarland told Reuters of the tech support work being reduced, that it is "not work that is being shifted or outsourced.

"There is an enterprise-wide effort to increase our competitiveness in today's global aerospace marketplace," she said. "As a result, Boeing is engaging in non-labor and labor reductions to help enable the business to meet and exceed customer requirements."

Boeing is currently battlings for sales with its European rival, Airbus. Layoffs include managers as well as non-managerial staff, and the reductions will take place mid-July. The affected employees were given 60-day notices last week.

These reductions are also involuntary, in contrast with the voluntary layoffs that are being made across Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. The company's engineers union has stated that IT layoffs would not affect its members.

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the May issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Boeingaircraftstaff reductionsAirbus
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI