Bombardier and Alstom awarded $448mn metro contract from Montréal’s transit agency

Bombardier Transportation and Alstom Canada have partnered to provide an additional 153 metro cars for Société de Transport de Montréal (STM).

The deal has been valued at CAD$448mn (US$340mn) – Bombardier’s share value is worth CAD$281mn (US$213mn) whilst Alstom’s share value hits CAD$167mn (US$127mn).

“We are delighted by this announcement, which will maintain hundreds of jobs at our plant in La Pocatière, as well as at our North American headquarters in St. Bruno,” stated Benoit Brossoit, President of the Americas region at Bombardier Transportation.

“This helps to sustain our leadership in the Québec rail ecosystem and to continue to our nearly 45-year relationship with STM.”

The majority of the manufacturing and assembly of the metro cars will take place at Bombardier’s La Pocatière facility in Québec’s Bas St-Laurent region.

Bombardier team’s will consist of almost 170 people, and Alstom will designate 70 members of staff to the project in its Sorel-Tracy site.

“As part of Alstom’s global center of excellence for bogies manufacturing, our Sorel-Tracy employees are among the most qualified employees in the province and maintaining their workload is a priority for us,” commented Angelo Guercioni, General Manager at Alstom Canada.

“We are happy to add another project to their current backlog. In addition to providing the bogies, our partnership with STM also extends to the Montréal metro control centre.”

“We are delighted to continue working with them on Montréal’s iconic metro system.”