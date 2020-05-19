Bombardier and CD Cargo agree purchase agreement for 50 TRAXX MS3 locomotives

The Canada-based rail technology giant Bombardier and Czech Railways-owned CD Cargo has signed a purchase agreement for up to 50 of the latest instalment of Bombardier TRAXX Multi-System locomotives.

In a press release, Ivan Bednárik, Chairman of the Board of Directors at CD Cargo, said: “The new TRAXX MS3 locomotive will be the most modern in our fleet. Its powerful traction and cost-effective long-distance performance will support our international business strategy and be fully interoperable in both the domestic market and neighbouring countries.”

According to Bombardier, “The TRAXX MS3 locomotive is the only multi-system locomotive on the market with the Last Mile function that enables it to easily bridge non-electrified track sections found in ports or freight terminals.”

The trains have been described as being renowned for reliability and versatility, with low life-cycle costs and energy consumption.

It is believed that 54 modern, interoperable TRAXX multi-system locomotives have been ordered by Czech customers.

See more:

Michael Fohrer, President of Region Central & Eastern Europe, Russia, Israel, CIS and China at Bombardier, said: “We are proud of the trust and confidence that our new customer CD Cargo has placed in our innovative TRAXX MS3 locomotive.”

“With this success in the Czech Republic, the order marks the entry of our new locomotive platform in the Central, Eastern and South Eastern European market. Once again, the TRAXX locomotive platform’s excellence and its track record of over 2,250 units sold has convinced another important customer.”

Bombardier is currently the second biggest rolling stock manufacturing firm in Czech Republic with over 1,000 employees at its Ceska Lipa manufacturing site, which is a vital supplier of welded components for the company’s regional and commuter trains.