Bombardier and Industrial Bank Financial Leasing agree to convert CRJ order

The Montreal-based transportation company, Bombardier, and Industrial Bank Financial Leasing has announced that the two firms will convert an order of 10 Bombardier CRJ Series aircraft into five 90-seat Q400 turboprops and five CRJ900 regional jets.

Fred Cromer, President of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: “As we work alongside CIB Leasing to explore market opportunities for regional fleet growth and network expansion in Asia, we are pleased to see that more 90-Seat Q400 turboprop will be available in the region.”

“With 15% lower cost per seat than the 78-seat version, our 90-seat turboprop aircraft has unique capabilities and unbeatable productivity, and we are confident that our leasing partner and potential operators will extract tremendous value from it.”

It is anticipated that the converted purchase agreement will cost approximately $420mn.

The news follows the announcement that Bombardier has appointed Danny Di Perna as the firm’s new Chief Operating Officer.

The Canadian company revealed that Mr Di Perna will be responsible for engineering and procurement and is set to start his new position on 15 September.

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Danny to the Bombardier leadership team.”

“He is an exceptional and engaging leader, with deep aerospace experience and a proven track record of success improving operational efficiency at leading industrial and aerospace companies.”