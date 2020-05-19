Bombardier announces upgrades to the Learjet

Montreal-based multinational Bombardier has announced that it is primed to upgrade its iconic Learjet aircraft with a new avionics suite.

Receiving certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the industry titan’s Garmin G5000 suite will be incorporated into the Learjet 75 Liberty mid-2020, with retrofitted Learjet 70 and 75 models available earlier.

Designed to make flying a less arduous task for pilots, the Garmin G5000 can assist with climb, cruise and descent navigation, along with performance-measuring software to improve take-off and landing calculations and much more.

Lauding the achievements of Bombardier’s development team, Peter Likoray, Snr VP, was confident that the upgraded system would make the aircraft even more popular.

“With a steady stream of acclaimed enhancements and the upcoming entry-into-service of the new Learjet 75 Liberty, Bombardier is making the world’s best light jet an irresistible choice for more operators than ever before.”

Top three aircraft for 2020

Boeing 777X: Boeing’s 777X mega jet undertook its maiden flight on 25 January 2020, flying from Paine Field, Everett, Washington to Boeing Field in Seattle. Costing almost US$400mn and able to accommodate more than 400 passengers and has a range of over 8,700 nautical miles.

Referring to the successful test flight to Seattle, the company issued a statement declaring its intention to rapidly proceed with development.

“This major milestone for the 777X airplane program begins the next critical phase of testing as we work towards certification and then delivery to customers in 2021.”

Airbus A220-500: Previously explored by Business Chief Canada following Air Canada’s purchase of 45 aircraft, Airbus’ A220 portfolio is ‘purpose-built for efficiency’ and features engines that are 20% more fuel-efficient and 50% less noisy than previous models.

Already receiving widespread adoption for several notable operators, such as Air Frane and EgyptAir, Airbus confidently call the A220 models “the most efficient aircraft in the skies in their class, with low operating costs and the lowest noise levels of any commercial jet in production.”

Mitsubishi SpaceJet M90: Commonly abbreviated to MRJ, Mitsubishi’s aircraft is a twin-engine regional jet with a 90 seat capacity and a 2,040 nautical mile range.

Completing its first flight in November 2015, the company has experienced developmental delays in releasing the MRJ for customer orders. After announcing that deliveries could commence in mid-2020, Mitsubishi followed up by stating that it had been pushed back again to 2021.

