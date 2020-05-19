Bombardier Appoints Leaders to Aircraft Sales Teams

Bombardier Aerospace announced today the appointment of three Vice Presidents to its various global sales teams. Hoping to expand its global reach, Bombardier believes these appointments will increase aircraft sales as well as aircraft leasing services.

Leading commercial aircraft sales in the Middle East and Africa is Raphael Haddad. Appointed to Vice President, Sales, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, Haddad has over 15 years experience at Bombardier. Previously, Haddad was Sr. Director of Sales for the Middle East and North Africa. Haddad will report to Chet Fuller, Sr. VP Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

"The Middle East and Africa are key markets as Bombardier Commercial Aircraft positions its products and services in an expanding worldwide network," said Mr. Fuller. "Raphael's track record of success in strategic sales and marketing of Bombardier's family of aircraft products, along with his strong relationships with the airlines in the region, make him an ideal choice to assume leadership of this expanded region."

Heading up commercial aircraft sales in the Asia-Pacific region is Torbjorn (Toby) Karlsson. Appointed as Vice President, Sales, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft in the region, Karlsson has over 25 years of aviation experience based in the Asia-Pacific region. Previously Regional Managing Partner at Heidrick & Struggles Industrial Practice, Karlsson’s experience in working closely with many local Singapore airlines and aviation suppliers the company believes will bring a great addition to the Bombardier team.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

"As part of our mandate to expand our global reach and regional sales presence, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Karlsson as we look to increase our proximity to customers in the Asia-Pacific region," said Mr. Fuller. "The placement of a local sales team in the region is a key strategic Commercial Aircraft business objective that will further open new markets for our optimized family of aircraft.”

Finally, leading commercial aircraft sales to aircraft leasing companies is Stephen Young. Appointed to Vice President, Sales, Aircraft Leasing Companies, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, Young’s promotion has been applied less than a year after his previous appointment to Sr. Director, Sales, Aircraft Leasing Companies. Young has over 23 years experience at Bombardier and has had a steady progression through Bombardier holding positions in various departments such as marketing, customer support and sales.

"As the world's economies gradually return to economic health, aircraft leasing companies are playing a vital role for operators and airlines looking for creative and flexible ways to build their fleets and meet their business plans," said Chet Fuller, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Steve's tremendous depth of experience with the leasing community and dedicated years as a Bombardier sales director in the North American market make him the ideal candidate to lead our initiatives within the rapidly developing network of worldwide leasing companies."